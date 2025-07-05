Más de 200 personas fueron rescatadas tras las inundaciones de Texas

La Tecla
Please pray for these missing girls and their families 🙏🏼— 🌸 Digi Gal (@DigitalGal_X) July 5, 2025
23 girls are missing from Mystic Christian Summer Camp in Hunt, Texas, following severe flooding in the area, according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. pic.twitter.com/DDhpX83y0I
Flash flood emergency near Lake Travis, Texas, after heavy rain. At least 24 dead, including children. 23 Camp Mystic campers missing. Rescue efforts ongoing with helicopters, drones. Gov. Abbott declares emergency.#TxFloods #Texas #Flood #TXwx pic.twitter.com/IWrKc4PATm— GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) July 5, 2025
My heart is heavy this morning about the 23 missing children from Camp Mystic in Kerr County Texas, I haven't heard if they have been found, as well as the others who lost their lives yesterday in the catastrophic flooding. Please pray they find these children 🙏🙏🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/fbzD0x3wIF— ⚔Dennis⚔ (@clovis1931) July 5, 2025
My heart is broken and hurting for the people in Kerr County, Texas.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 4, 2025
These images and videos bring me back to the morning Hurricane Helene hit us in Western North Carolina.
Nothing can prepare you for this.
My whole heart is hurting for all of you,pic.twitter.com/n5u6seDi2a