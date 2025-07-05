Apps
FENOMENO CLIMATICO

Más de 200 personas fueron rescatadas tras las inundaciones de Texas

Las lluvias y el posterior desbordamiento del Río Guadalupe causaron la muerte de al menos 24 personas. Por otra parte, las autoridades confirmaron que el mal clima continuará en las próximas horas.

Texas es uno de los territorios que cuenta con un importante número de damnificados y fallecidos tras las inundaciones que se reportaron. El parte de muertos fue informado por Larry Lethia, alguacil del condado de Kerr, este viernes.

Dan Patrick, vicegobernador de Texas, indicó que algunos de los fallecidos eran menores de edad, de acuerdo con AP. La desaparición de las nenas se produjo en Camp Mystic, cerca del Río Guadalupe.

Se estima que en el campamento había alrededor de 750 chicos. La situación se salió de control cuando el caudal del río subió ocho metros de altura en solo 45 minutos. 

Los Guarda Bosques de Texas indicaron: “Las tormentas nocturnas trajeron fuertes lluvias a partes de Hill Country, lo que resultó en inundaciones significativas y condiciones extremadamente peligrosas”.

Una recomendación que fue extendida por otras autoridades que advirtieron a los residentes que no viajaran a las inmediaciones del Río Guadalupe, donde decenas de carreteras estaban “intransitables”. 

Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos, dijo que “las inundaciones son terribles”. Además, describió la situación como “impactante”.

