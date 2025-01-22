Apps
Miércoles, 22 enero 2025
22 de enero de 2025
FENOMENO CLIMATICO

Nieve en Florida: una tormenta invernal sorprendió a los residentes con temperaturas bajo cero

El evento inusual se hizo presente en estos días en la región de Panhandle, afectando especialmente las zonas cercanas a Pensacola. La caída de nieve generó preocupación en la región, principalmente por su impacto en el tránsito.

El noroeste de Florida registró este martes un fenómeno meteorológico que sorprendió a muchos residentes. Según informó el medio Fox 35 Orlando, las cámaras registraron el bloqueo de la Interestatal 10.

De acuerdo con el medio, las mayores acumulaciones de nieve se esperan en el extremo occidental del Panhandle, donde podrían alcanzarse hasta 10 centímetros (4 pulgadas).

Las condiciones extremas han generado preocupación en la región, principalmente por el impacto en el tránsito. Las carreteras cubiertas de nieve y hielo representan un riesgo significativo, lo que ha llevado a las autoridades a pedir a los residentes que extremen precauciones al conducir.

Finalmente, el pronóstico indica que, en zonas más al este, como Jacksonville, la posibilidad de nieve pura es menor, ya que las condiciones favorecen la formación de hielo y aguanieve. 

No obstante, en el centro y sur de Florida, incluyendo Orlando y Miami, las temperaturas seguirán siendo significativamente más altas, descartando la posibilidad de nieve en estas áreas.

Compartimos la reacción de los internautas sobre la tormenta invernal: 

 
 
 
 
 

