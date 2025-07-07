Quiénes eran las niñas que perdieron la vida en las inundaciones de Texas

PERIODO DELICADO
Family members tell @FOX4 Hadley Hanna of Dallas is confirmed missing from Camp Mystic. pic.twitter.com/sHizQOq8Om— Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) July 4, 2025
Another girl confirmed missing by family - Kellyanne Lytal of San Antonio @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/I7YfEe2PZu— Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) July 4, 2025
JUST IN: 23 girls are unaccounted for from the TX Hill Country summer camp Camp Mystic due to the flooding along the Guadalupe River.— Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) July 4, 2025
2 Dallas girls are among the missing.
Eloise Peck’s mom sent us this photo of Eloise (left) and her friend Lila Bonner. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/bBPd43nvEB