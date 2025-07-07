Apps
TRAGEDIA

Quiénes eran las niñas que perdieron la vida en las inundaciones de Texas

Las menores participaban de un campamento de verano denominado “Camp Mystic” cerca del río, cuando fueron sorprendidas por el avance del agua, que creció ocho metros en 45 minutos.

El fin de semana Texas sufrió una de las inundaciones más grandes que se cobró la vida de más de 80 personas, entre ellas, un grupo de niñas que participaban de un campamento de verano.

Las imágenes del desastre que provocaron las inundaciones son impactantes. Juguetes, ropa, colchones y toallas quedaron tirados en el suelo, entre los restos de las cabañas del Camp Mystic.

Entre las nenas que fueron encontradas muertas por los rescatistas se encuentra Blakely McCrory, una nena de ocho años que había arribado al campamento hacía cinco días.

Hadley Hanna, de 8 años, es otra de las víctimas. Su madre había declarado a WFAA en Dallas que el viernes recibió una llamada del campamento informando de la desaparición de su hija.
 

Por otra parte, Greta Toranzo de 10 años, es otra de las nenas que estaba en el campamento y que fue reconocida en las últimas horas por sus familiares.
 

En ese marco,k el Wilchester Elementery, un colegio de Houston, invitó a su comunidad de alumnos y familias a colocar moños verdes en los árboles de su campus en honor a Molly DeWitt, alumna de la escuela que falleció.

Un campamento con historia

Camp Mystic ha sido dirigido por la misma familia durante generaciones, ofreciendo a las niñas la oportunidad de crecer espiritualmente en un ambiente cristiano sano, según se detalla en su sitio web.
 

Familias de todo Texas, incluyendo la élite política del estado y de todo Estados Unidos, envían a sus hijas cada verano a nadar, navegar en canoa, montar a caballo y forjar amistades para toda la vida.

Pero la belleza del río Guadalupe, que atrae a tantas personas a la zona, también resultó mortal. Las inundaciones llegaron sin previo aviso arrasando la pintoresca zona de la ribera, que alberga casi 20 campamentos juveniles.

 

