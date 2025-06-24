Apps
Martes, 24 junio 2025
Argentina
Volver | La Tecla
Nacionales
24 de junio de 2025
CONFLICTO INTERNACIONAL

Donald Trump anunció un cese del fuego, pero Irán e Israel lo ignoraron

El presidente estadounidense manifestó que ambos países violaron los términos del alto el fuego con ataques tras la fecha límite del martes. En ese marco, le envió un mensaje contundente al gobierno de Benjamin Netanyahu para evitar que lanzara nuevos bombardeos.

Donald Trump anunció un cese del fuego, pero Irán e Israel lo ignoraronDonald Trump anunció un cese del fuego, pero Irán e Israel lo ignoraron
Compartir

Después de una noche de incertidumbre sobre los alcances de su sorpresivo anuncio de una tregua en Medio Oriente, el presidente Donald Trump afirmó esta mañana que tanto Israel como Irán violaron los términos del alto el fuego.

“Israel. No lancen esas bombas”, advirtió Trump en su plataforma Truth Social. “Si lo hacen, es una violación grave. Traigan a sus pilotos a casa, ¡ahora!”, reclamó.

Donald Trump anunció un cese del fuego, pero Irán e Israel lo ignoraron

Trump habló también con periodistas antes de subirse a un avión que lo llevará a la cumbre de la OTAN, en La Haya. Allí, se mostró enojado y frustrado por la breve duración de la tregua que anunció ayer e incluso lanzó un exabrupto contra los países en guerra.
 

“Israel, en cuanto llegamos al acuerdo, salieron y lanzaron un montón de bombas, como nunca antes había visto, la mayor cantidad que hemos visto”, dijo Trump al salir de la Casa Blanca. “Tengo que lograr que Israel se calme ahora. No estoy contento con Israel”, agregó.

En esa línea, un funcionario de la Casa Blanca dijo luego que en una llamada telefónica desde el Air Force One, Trump fue “firme y directo” con Netanyahu sobre lo que tenía que suceder para mantener el alto el fuego. 

“El primer ministro comprendió la gravedad de la situación y las preocupaciones expresadas por el presidente”, señaló. Sin embargo, se escucharon explosiones en Teherán.
 

“En respuesta a las violaciones de Irán, la Fuerza Aérea destruyó una instalación de radar cerca de Teherán. De conformidad con la conversación entre Trump y Netanyahu, Israel se ha abstenido de realizar nuevos ataques“, remarcaron desde la oficina de Netanyahu.


 
 

Volver | La Tecla
Nacionales

OTRAS NOTAS

LEGISLATURA

¿Otra vez las re -re? Sí, otra vez, y con pliegos judiciales en el menú del Senado

La Cámara Alta volverá a acoger en debate por las reelecciones indefinidas de legisladores y concejales impulsado por el cristinismo. La oposición se abroquela detrás del NO y una oficialista tendría la llave. Además, se cubrirán vacantes en la Justicia provincial.

NOTICIAS MÁS VISTAS

Massa bajó línea en busca de la unidad: qué dijo sobre Kicillof y La Cámpora en un Zoom

Advertencia kicillofista: si los intendentes no tienen la lapicera “no hay unidad posible”

Con buenas nuevas para los intendentes, el oficialismo dio el OK al endeudamiento de Kicillof

Con el armado entre ceja y ceja, Kicillof recibió a intendentes en Gobernación

El ídolo del Javo, ausencias estridentes, el NO de un diputado y advertencia a rebeldes

Copyright 2025
La Tecla
Redacción

Todos los derechos reservados
Serga.NET