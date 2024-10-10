Apps
Jueves, 10 octubre 2024
10 de octubre de 2024
DESOLACION

El huracán Milton causó graves inundaciones y dejó a más de dos millones de hogares sin luz

Si bien bajó de categoría, sigue siendo peligroso para toda la población. Cabe recordar que hace apenas dos semanas el Huracán Helene ocasionó graves destrozos en la ciudad.

Florida se encuentra bajo alerta por el paso del Huracán Milton que tocó tierra y causó graves daños. Severas inundaciones y cientos de hogares sin luz azotaron a Florida en las últimas horas.

Durante la noche del miércoles se registraron vientos extremos de hasta 165km/h, según datos del NHC (Centro Nacional de Operaciones), que fue la entidad que alertó sobre los riesgos de inundaciones.

Luego del paso del huracán, la potencia disminuyó este jueves por la mañana a categoría 1. Por su parte, el presidente estadounidense Joe Biden había anticipado que Milton “podría ser la peor tormenta del siglo”.

Momentos antes de que el huracán tocara tierra, el gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, pidió a los residentes del estado "quedarse dentro y no salir a las carreteras".

Se prevé que Milton ahora avance hacia el océano Atlántico, con el centro turístico de Orlando --donde se encuentra Walt Disney World-- en su camino. Los aeropuertos de Tampa y Sarasota cerraron hasta nuevo aviso.

A continuación, compartimos como vivieron los internautas el paso de Milton: 
 
 
 
 
 
 

