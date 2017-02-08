Lady Gaga respondió a las críticas por su silueta

Revista Num. 714
Fueron los dueños de la boleta amarilla en su pago chico pero no lograron alzarse con la victoria. La gran mayoría no se rinde y jugará fuerte en la venidera contienda electoral...
Ver Revista
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga