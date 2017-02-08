TRAS EL SÚPER BOWL

Lady Gaga respondió a las críticas por su silueta

Tras la fuerte repercusión mediática por las críticas de su pancita en las redes sociales, la cantante reaccionó y habló del tema. ¿Qué dijo?

El último domingo, Lady Gaga sorprendió a todos con un increíble show en el entretiempo del Super Bowl. Sin embargo, con el correr de los días, la artista no fue noticia por su impactante puesta en escena, sino por las curvas de su cuerpo.Trasgresora como lo fue desde los inicios de su carrera, Gaga lució un mini short y un top blanco, con unas grandes hombreras que imitaban el vestuario de los jugadores de fútbol americano, medias de red y unas botas de caña alta llenas de brillos, que hacían juego con el resto del vestuario.Sin embargo, en las redes sociales fue foco de las críticas por la pequeña barriguita que sobresalía por encima de su apretado short."Me he enterado de que mi cuerpo se ha convertido en motivo de debate, y solo quiero decir que me siento muy orgullosa de él, al igual que ustedes deberían estar orgullosos del de ustedes. Sin importar quiénes o cómo sean. Podría darles un millón de motivos por los que no deberían escuchar a nada ni nadie para tener éxito. Sean ustedes mismos, sin descanso. De eso están hechos los campeones. Muchas gracias a todos por apoyarme. Los quiero chicos", escribió Gaga en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una foto del show.