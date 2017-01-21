¡PAREJA SORPRESA!

Brad Pitt se olvidó de Angelina y estaría con Kate Hudson

Si hace dos días teníamos el corazón roto por la ruptura de Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie, parece que el actor ya estaría buscando ocupar su tiempo libre y la elegida ha sido Kate Hudson.

Brad Pitt no ha perdido el tiempo. Según algunas portadas, el actor no se quiere ocultar y quiere hacer ver al resto del mundo que ha rehecho su vida. Y no ha dudado a la hora de llevar un camión de mudanzas a casa de Kate Hudson para instalarse allí.Aunque muchos han dado por segura esta relación entre dos guapos de Hollywood, lo cierto es que el hermano de la actriz ha decidido tomarse con sorna el comentario de las revistas y ha bromeado sobre el asunto y ha decidido comentar las portadas en su cuenta de Instagram. ​“Sí, es un infierno”, escribe Oliver Hudson haciendo referencia al tedioso proceso de mudanza a la casa familiar que habría supuestamente hecho Brad Pitt.Pero Oliver confiesa además estar sufriendo ya el calvario que supone vivir con un hombre como Brad Pitt, revelando que es muy descuidado en las tareas de la casa, “deja todo sucio” y también algo que le crispa los nervios: “Bebe directamente del cartón y deja la puerta del baño abierta cuando está haciendo sus necesidades”.​Parece ser que el hermano de la actriz se ha tomado con humor estos rumores y también disfruta desvelando algunas fantasiosas anécdotas de esta supuesta convivencia inesperada en la casa familiar: “Insiste en que mis hijos lo llamen tío B y perdió al menor de ellos en el muelle de Santa Mónica durante dos días. Gracias a Dios que existe la alerta Amber”, continuaba mofándose de lo leído en la revista 'Star'.¡Mirá!